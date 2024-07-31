Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 296.05 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £427.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,960.00 and a beta of 0.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.31.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

