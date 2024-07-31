Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 296.05 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £427.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,960.00 and a beta of 0.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.31.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
