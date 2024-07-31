DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

