Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,505 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $85,880,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. 1,875,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

