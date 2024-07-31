Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 232,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 59,423 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,118,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 107,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,463. The company has a market capitalization of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.