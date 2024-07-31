Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes $432,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 982,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,373,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 6,001,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.