Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Flex by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,570 shares of company stock worth $25,403,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,017. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile



Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

