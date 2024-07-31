Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EXP traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.31. 552,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $279.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

