Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 481.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEA

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.