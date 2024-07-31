eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.