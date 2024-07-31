EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,061,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,828.0 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $14.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.33.
About EDP Renováveis
