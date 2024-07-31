EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,061,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,828.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $14.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

About EDP Renováveis

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.