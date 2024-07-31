Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.08 on Monday. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

