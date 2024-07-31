Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.22 million and approximately $953,276.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,397,405 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

