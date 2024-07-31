Electronic Arts Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Electronic Arts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% per year over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

EA stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.37.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

