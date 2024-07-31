Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.37.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

