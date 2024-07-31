Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 34,803 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after buying an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.