Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tesla, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $222.62 on Monday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $711.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.69.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.