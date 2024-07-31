Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rigetti Computing, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigetti Computing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.32. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.