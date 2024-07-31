Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,811,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 881,771 shares.The stock last traded at $20.34 and had previously closed at $19.94.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

