Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 32.83%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.84.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

