Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

