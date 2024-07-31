Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.84

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 127834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

