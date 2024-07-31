Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.70. The company has a market capitalization of £481.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 130.20 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.47).

A number of research firms recently commented on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.28) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

