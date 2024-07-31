ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Tops $1.97 on Top Exchanges

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. ether.fi has a market cap of $226.37 million and $68.94 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.04779965 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $66,006,180.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

