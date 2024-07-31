Ethereum Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. Ethereum has a total market cap of $398.68 billion and $13.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,315.46 or 0.05019260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00039733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,249,500 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

