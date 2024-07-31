Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.
Euronext Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $97.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. Euronext has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $101.00.
Euronext Company Profile
