Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $97.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. Euronext has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

