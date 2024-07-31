Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eversource Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$4.67 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.43.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $72.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.