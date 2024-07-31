Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

EVO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVO opened at $4.71 on Monday. Evotec has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

