ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.59

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 312056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

ExlService Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,455,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

