Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.1 days.
Exor Price Performance
EXXRF stock remained flat at $101.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. Exor has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $114.92.
Exor Company Profile
