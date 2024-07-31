Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.1 days.

Exor Price Performance

EXXRF stock remained flat at $101.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. Exor has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $114.92.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.