F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,507. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
