F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,507. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.