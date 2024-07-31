Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,319.40.

NYSE FICO traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,600.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,187. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.97. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $810.26 and a 52 week high of $1,658.03.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

