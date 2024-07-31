Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $37.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
