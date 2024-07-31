Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.50

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 43464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.74.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 291,309 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Federal Signal by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 156,755 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,982,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,058,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

