Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.29

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 22965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

