Financial Review: Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) vs. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and ECD Automotive Design, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

ECD Automotive Design has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 643.80%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and ECD Automotive Design’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.56 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Stellantis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

