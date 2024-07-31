Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.11

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 23204010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,764,000 after buying an additional 22,835,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,680,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848,028 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,842,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,428 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,632,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,262,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,569 shares during the period.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.