First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.