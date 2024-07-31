First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Purchases $100,185.15 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Deines purchased 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,185.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 55,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.40 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNWB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

