First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 107,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 24,346 shares.The stock last traded at $100.31 and had previously closed at $99.62.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $13,939,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

