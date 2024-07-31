First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 107,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 24,346 shares.The stock last traded at $100.31 and had previously closed at $99.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
