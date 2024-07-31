First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FMY opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

