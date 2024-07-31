FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

