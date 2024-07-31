Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Shares of FI stock opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

