Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.87.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLUT
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.