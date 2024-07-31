Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $192.34 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $181.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

