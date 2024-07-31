FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading 4% Higher

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.27. Approximately 18,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 531,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

