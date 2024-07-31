Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

FTNT stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

