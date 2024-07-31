Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.35. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Franklin Financial Services

In related news, Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,440 shares of company stock worth $122,700. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

