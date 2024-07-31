Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:INCM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 67,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,095. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.
About Franklin Income Focus ETF
