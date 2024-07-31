Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 270,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,729. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

