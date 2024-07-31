Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.8% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,509,554 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after buying an additional 363,238 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,538 shares of company stock worth $9,096,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,031,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,668,771. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

