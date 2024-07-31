Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freightos stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Freightos were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of CRGO opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Featured Stories

